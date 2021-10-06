3 things to do in Iowa City this weekend, including a Drive-By Truckers concert
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The 9 best new poetry books to read for National Poetry Day 2021
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Blue Jays, Jimmies make it a 'good day' for Hegerles
Bakken BBQ unveil $70,000 for Make-A-Wish North Dakota
Iowa Wesleyan football, Crown College to battle for first win Saturday
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Dickinson State facing their biggest test yet against Valley City State
10 reasons to test your lawn or garden soil this fall
Jimmies women's basketball holds off late push vs. Dickinson in 65-58 win
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Dickinson State facing their biggest test yet against Valley City State
Breaking point: Filling gaps in behavioral health services takes 'community collaboration'
Jimmies Open Season with Win at Dickinson State
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Blue Jays sweep Midgets Tuesday
Dickinson State football riding hot streak behind a strong defense
Blue Jays, Jimmies make it a 'good day' for Hegerles
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
3 things to do in Iowa City this weekend, including a Drive-By Truckers concert
Paris Barraza - Iowa City Press-Citizen on MSN.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
This weekend, check out live music, art or the University of Iowa's Department of Theatre Arts mainstage play.
Read Full Story on press-citizen.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season
Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's loss at Iowa State
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State score: Cyclones upset previously unbeaten Cowboys, shaking up Big 12 race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL