We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.

If you feel like the whole world has recently gone crazy, you’re not alone. A lot of people are feeling displaced, out of sorts, and just plain confused as to how life is going to ever get back to normal.

And when things get weird, sometimes, the only thing to do is to get weird yourself. As they say, if you can’t beat them, join them! So, we jumped on the conspiracy theory train and delved into the crazy rabbit hole that is the internet. (A perfect way distraction from reality, if we do say so ourselves.)

The Large Hadron Collider



Courtesy of LHC: Large Hadron Collider (Facebook)

We start out with the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which is part of several conspiracy theories—we have seen this one a lot in recent days.

The LHC is the largest and most powerful particle accelerator in the world, and it sits deep in a tunnel near the border of France and Switzerland. It uses a 27-kilometer ring of powerful superconducting magnets to boost particle energy. Inside the accelerator, two high-energy particle beams are aimed right at each other, traveling at the speed of light until they collide. The physics research done at the LHC is important, as it allows physicists to test different theories of particle physics.

People believe that the facility is behind the recent earthquakes because it sends plasma through the earth at high speeds. Others think it can open portals to both other universes and the ability to time travel, or believe it's a secret high-tech weapon. Then, there are people who consider it a way to reach aliens and other dimensions of space.