Many of the rumors you've heard about this place are true.

Moving to a new city can be frightening and exciting at the same time—especially when it's a busy, "happening" metro like Washington, D.C. While the job opportunities are endless (making it easy to build a solid resume), the city can be intimidating at times. But don't let that fool you out of the decision to make D.C. your home. Here's a list of things you learn when you move to Washington, D.C.

The traffic and the drivers really are that bad.

Courtesy of FamousDC

No doubt, the drivers are going to be bad no matter where you go, but they're especially bad in D.C. because they are always in a hurry. Make sure you figure out (in advance) how early you need to leave when going somewhere. I once sat in traffic for three whole hours because I failed to effectively plan my exit from the city.

There are other methods of transportation.

The city offers buses, taxis, and the Metro to take you to work. (Thank goodness!)

Stand right, walk left.

When traveling in the Metro, you will quickly learn that you stand on the escalator on the right side and walk up the stairs on the left. Don't block the flow of traffic on the left -- that's a big no-no.

There's more than just politics.

The city has more to offer than just the president, the lawmakers, and all their many minions. D.C. features tons of extraordinary architecture, art, museums, and monuments to see. There are also plenty of really great places to eat!

D.C. stays fit.

From biking to work to rowing in the surrounding rivers, residents here do everything they can to stay active.

The Army Chorus and Army Band are a big deal here.

Located in Washington, D.C., the Ft. Meyer Army base has a phenomenal Army Chorus and Army Band. Every 4th of July, they do a show on the Washington Monument lawn, and it's a really big event.

The cost of living is ridiculous.

I could not find an apartment under $1,200 a month, not including the utilities. I thought there was no way I was going to survive with my tiny income. You will make more money, but you'll also be paying more per month to live here.

The DMV does not stand for Department of Motor Vehicles.

The abbreviation stands for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. This is just a quick way to refer to the cities in the general region.

What are some of the things you learned when you moved to Washington, D.C.? Let us know in the comments below.