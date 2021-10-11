The Hawkeyes, Amana Colonies, and covered bridges–just some of the things that make Iowa the best!

Iowa may be known as a land of cornfields and highways, but residents know Iowa is one of the best-kept secrets in the nation. Iowa is a dream for those who love the outdoors. With more than 400 golf courses, 1,800 miles of bike trails, and 83 state parks, you'll never run out of places to explore. When it comes to food, no state can top the variety you can find in Iowa. From German foods, like pork tenderloin and beer, to the famous food on a stick available at the Iowa State Fair, your palette will never get bored in Iowa.

Fresh Corn

Driving through Iowa, there is one thing you will see everywhere you look: cornfields. Iowa is the number one producer of corn in the United States. According to the Iowa Corn Grower’s Association, 99 percent of the corn grown in Iowa is field corn and used animal feed, making ethanol and manufacturing. But every year you can find freshly grown sweet corn at supermarkets and farmers' markets around the state. Steamed, boiled, or grilled, eating sweet corn is one of Iowan’s favorite summer pastimes.

Iowa State Hawkeyes

Are you ready for some football? The University of Iowa in Iowa City is home to the Hawkeyes, a Big Ten football team with a huge fan base and a winning record. The team has won 11 Big Ten championships and played in dozens of post-season bowl games. The Kinnick stadium can hold 70,000 fans and tickets for home games can be hard to get.

Unique Comfort Foods

Iowa has some tastiest and interesting comfort foods you’ll ever taste. One of the oldest and most popular items is pork tenderloin. Pork is pounded thin, dipped in breading, and fried until golden brown. The tasty fried pork cutlet is served on its own or as a sandwich and it's sure to quench your appetite. Another favorite is the Maid-Rite sandwich. Seasoned ground beef is served loose on a hamburger bun, topped with cheese, onions, and pickles. Love pizza and tacos? Visit almost any pizzeria in Iowa and you’ll find taco pizza on the menu.

Amana Colonies

Originally a German religious colony, Amana is now one of the most popular attractions in Iowa. The seven villages offer shopping, food, history, outdoor and activities, and more. Shop for antiques, drink German beer and have dinner in a communal dining room. The Amana Colonies also have hotels, bed and breakfasts, and camping facilities.



Mississippi River

The Mississippi River serves as a natural land barrier that separates Iowa from Illinois and Wisconsin. But the country’s second-largest river also provides a lot of entertainment for Iowa residents and visitors. The river is a popular place to take a walk, board a river cruise, or watch the barges move up and down the river.

Covered Bridges

Covered bridges were constructed all over the U.S. through the late 1700s. Covering a bridge shelters it from rain, wind, and ice and can extend the life of the bridge up to 100 years. Iowa has nine historic covered bridges, six of which are located in Madison County, the inspiration of the 1995 feature film.

Golf Courses

Do you love golf? Well, you won’t have trouble getting a tee time in Iowa. This state has more than 400 courses, the highest number per capita in the U.S. Unfortunately, if you want to play in the winter, you’re going to have to travel to a warm-weather state.

Bike Trails

If you love biking, Iowa is a great place to live and visit. The state has more than 1,800 miles of bike trails suitable for cyclists of all levels. One of the most popular trails is the Wabash Trace Natural Trail. The 62-mile trail features more than 72 bridges and runs through the scenic Loess Hills. Every year the state hosts Ragbrai, a 450-mile bike ride that goes from one side of the state to the other.

Iowa State Fair

Held every August, the Iowa State Fair is one biggest and oldest state fairs in the country. Spread out over 450 acres, the fair has food, carnival rides, entertainment, and more. The fair is most famous for the food, with more than 200 food stands serving up everything from deep-fried Oreos to Flaming Hot Cheeto funnel cakes.

