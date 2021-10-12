Ames' Corey Phillips is a 270-pound tight end who moves like a power forward. Who's recruiting him?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Columbus Greater Fair makes its way to town
What is the SEC’s oldest rivalry in football?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Columbus Greater Fair makes its way to town
Live Updates: Suspended Columbus DA’s misconduct case hits court in pretrial hearing
Mykel Williams, 5-star defensive lineman, flips from USC Trojans to in-state Georgia Bulldogs
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Joseph M. Hajducko, 69, of The Villages, Florida
More clouds by Sunday afternoon; several fronts move through next week
Massive 705-Pound Alligator Caught From Georgia’s Lake Harding
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter headlines defenders taken in top four picks
Lagrange man facing multiple charges after 2 injured in shooting
More clouds by Sunday afternoon; several fronts move through next week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
What it’s like to be on the front lines of the school board culture war
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Office manager for Muscogee County District Attorney suspended, tells News 3 she plans to resign
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ames' Corey Phillips is a 270-pound tight end who moves like a power forward. Who's recruiting him?
Alyssa Hertel - Des Moines Register on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
It's rare to see a 270-pound high school tight end. It's even rarer to see one as athletically gifted as Ames senior Corey Phillips.
Read Full Story on desmoinesregister.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season
Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's loss at Iowa State
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State score: Cyclones upset previously unbeaten Cowboys, shaking up Big 12 race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL