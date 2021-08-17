Basketball's Tracy McGrady is selling his decked-out Texas mansion
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
DC's National Theatre Reveals 2021-2022 Season, Exclusive Subscriber Perks
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just Named the Best Pizza in the World
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of DC History
Kilwins' DC Shop Is Handing Out Free Ice Cream on Sunday!
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
DC Dream Homes: A Woodley Park Gem for $1.39M
DC Dream Homes: An Exquisite Phillips Park Mansion for $6.3M
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bump in the Night: DMV’s Infamous Urban Legends
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hurricane
World Central Kitchen Welcomes Afghan Refugees With Hot Meals at Dulles Airport
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryland, and Virginia
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Adventures in DCLand: Hit the Barre With The Washington Ballet
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in the DMV This Year
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV Labor Day Weekend (September 3–5)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Basketball's Tracy McGrady is selling his decked-out Texas mansion
Jack FlemmingStaff Writer Aug. 16, 2021 4:44 PM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - The LA Times on MSN.com
8/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Retired NBA star Tracy McGrady is asking $8 million for his amenity-loaded home outside Houston, where he spent six seasons with the Rockets.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40 Years
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's Cutest Rescue Dog' Contest
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Response to Delta Variant
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL