Bentonville couple selected as National Angels in Adoption honoree
Bentonville couple selected as National Angels in Adoption honoree
C.C. McCandless - KNWA News
10/22/21
Dave and Jenny Marrs of Bentonville have been named National Angels in Adoption honorees by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI).
Read Full Story on nwahomepage.com
