Boomer Sooner in NFL: Quarterbacks Murray vs. Mayfield
Barry Wilner - Associated Press
10/15/21
Boomer Sooner! Sort of. Good buddies Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, who each won the Heisman Trophy while quarterbacking at Oklahoma, get together in Cleveland on Sunday.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
