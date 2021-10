Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the ALCS Game 4 in the 2021 MLB Postseason in the US

Boston Red Sox are ready to play against the Houston Astros for the Game 4 of the ALCS in the 2021 MLB postseason. This game will be held at Fenway Park in Boston on October 19, 2021 at 8:08 PM (ET).