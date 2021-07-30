U.S. News ranks Boulder at the top of the list for the second year in a row.

The pandemic saw many people re-evaluating where they live and contemplating a big move to another city, and a recent report found that Boulder may be the best place they can land.

The U.S. News 2021-2022 Best Place to Live in the United States rankings came out earlier in July and evaluated 150 of the most populous metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects, and desirability.

Once again, Boulder took the top honors due to its high quality of life, job market, and desirability. Outdoor activities and quick access to the mountains, the active lifestyle, the arts community, and more were all reasons why people felt that Boulder was the place to be.

"This blissed-out enclave attracts young professionals, families, academics, scientists, transplants from both coasts, old guards who insist it was way cooler in the 1970s and, above all, lovers of outdoor recreation. Trail runners, hikers, climbers, cyclists and more move here to live in this perpetual playground, where the answer to “What do you do?” is often one’s activity of choice, not occupation," said U.S. News & World Report.

And while the quality of life and desirability scores were very high for Boulder, the value and cost of living scores were less impressive.

"Living 'in the Boulder bubble,' as it’s sometimes called, comes at a steep price. A halo of open space and rural land surrounds the city, limiting the amount of new housing construction and driving up prices for existing homes. Establishing more affordable housing options is an ongoing topic among city leaders and advocates as Boulder and other metro areas in the Front Range urban corridor abutting the mountains receive an influx of new residents. Boulder’s combined rate of state, county and city sales taxes is quite high, as are median property taxes," the report said.

The remaining spots of the Top 5 Best Place to Live rankings went to Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina (No. 2), Huntsville, Alabama (No. 3), Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4), and Austin, Texas (No. 5).

While cities like Raleigh and Durham and Fayetteville jumped many spots to rank among the top places to be, Colorado's cities dropped a few spots from last year. This is much due to the skyrocketing cost of living around the state.

Colorado Springs finished at No. 6, and Denver came in at No. 14, which is a drop from last year's rankings.

Do you think Boulder deserves the No.1 spot on this list? Share your thoughts in the comments.