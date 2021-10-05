Bridging the gap: A message of inclusion on one Georgia street
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Auburn vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview
Suspected burnt human remains found on Lafayette Parish property
Chloe attracts the stars at outdoor eco-show in Paris
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Charlie Sheen's child support payments to Denise Richards dismissed
The Beautiful & The Damning: What Does Meaningful Protest Fashion Look Like?
Wood-Fired Mexican Restaurant Maïz64 Opens on 14th Street With a Taco Tasting Counter
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Monroe City Schools approve COVID leave policy, hold off on parent choice quarantine option
Bob Dean's attorney stands by decision to evacuate nursing home residents to Tangipahoa warehouse
APD hosts National Night Out
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Monroe City Schools approve COVID leave policy, hold off on parent choice quarantine option
APD hosts National Night Out
Houma man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in Shreveport slaying
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Monroe City Schools approve COVID leave policy, hold off on parent choice quarantine option
5 Games To Play After Fall Visit To Shreveport Pumpkin Patches
Louisiana Athletics Receives $2 Million Gift From IBERIABANK/First Horizon
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bridging the gap: A message of inclusion on one Georgia street
Matt Pearl - KOAA 5
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Union City, Georgia is a suburb of Atlanta. The city is almost entirely Black except for the largely Hispanic community Mayor Williams met knocking on doors on Raymond Drive.
Read Full Story on thedenverchannel.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Georgia Supreme Court sides with property owner over state DOT
Georgia ranks high in food deserts and insecurity, senators told
CCHS Class of 1981 celebrate 40-year reunion
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL