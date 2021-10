'BYU is near and dear to my heart': 6 years later, Mendenhall makes return to Provo

The Cavaliers (6-2) will travel to BYU (6-2) in the Mendenhall Classic at 8:15 p.m. MT Saturday (ESPN2) in a game that will feature two bowl-eligible teams and two of the few active Latter-day Saint head coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision.