Cliff Dwellers of Kauai TV Special
Cliff Dwellers of Kauai TV Special
Tannya Joaquin - KHON2
10/1/21
Drone and aerial video give dramatic views of work to save plants from extinction in a TV special called ‘Cliff Dwellers of Kauai and the People Who Hang with Them.’.
