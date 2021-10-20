Column: Servite's Mason Graham will be a Michigan man after local recruiters passed on him
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Denver Film Festival Returns With In-Person Event for 2021!
6 Cool Denver Murals By One Very Cool Local Artist
Fiddler's Green Reveals 2021 Concert Lineup
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Spice Up Your Pizza (and Your Life) With the Most Adventurous Topping Combinations in Denver
How Do You Know If Fish Is Sushi Grade? Let’s Take a Look!
Broaden Your Horizons! These 5 Denver Restaurants Are Rethinking Sushi
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have You Heard of the Infamous Colorado 'Killdozer'? Well, Now You Have!
Haunted Colorado: The Chilling History of Cheesman Park
America Continues to Face RV Shortage
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Denver's Flight Attendant Self-Defense Program Reinstated By TSA
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Looking to Recruit 220 Volunteer Ushers
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Check Out These Hidden Gem Hikes Near (and Through) Denver!
A Guide to Trick-or-Treat Events Around Denver
'FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION' Comes to the Colorado Convention Center
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Column: Servite's Mason Graham will be a Michigan man after local recruiters passed on him
Eric SondheimerColumnist Oct. 20, 2021 5:30 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Servite two-way standout Mason Graham, all 6 feet 4 and 295 pounds of him, was passed over by major college recruiters until Michigan came calling.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Michigan State University police deputy chief no longer on staff after month on leave
The Morning Drip (10/20): Why it's OK for some Michigan football units to not be 'elite'
Today's Girl Scouts learn about archery, hiking and being a corporate executive officer
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL