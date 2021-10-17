Congressional candidates need footing in reshaped districts
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Burlington, VT Eyes Potential New Waste Drop-Off Center
Vermont Electric is helping power the state with a low-code app building platform
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tennessee football: Fan outrage begins after Jacob Warren controversial fourth down, Lane Kiffin hit
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Manchin criticizes 'out of stater' Sanders for op ed in West Virginia
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
After Hartford girls soccer ends game early over sexual harassment, support pours in
Scott coasts to victory
‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Orleans and Essex counties, site of ongoing case surge, still have low vaccination rates
Scott coasts to victory
‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Vermont high school's halftime show is a drag pageant
Construction of recovery facility in Essex hailed as ‘long overdue’
Democrats Can No Longer Tolerate the Squad’s Anti-Israel Hatred
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Congressional candidates need footing in reshaped districts
Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau - KOIN 6
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
You have the largest geographical barrier in our state dividing a district that is united only because of political desire,” said Cheri Helt, a former Republican state representative
Read Full Story on koin.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mt. Bachelor to keep new ski pass despite equity concerns
6 Things We Know About the Huskies After a Half-Dozen Games
College GameDay makes terrible decision, chooses Oregon-UCLA this week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL