Court Order Stops Fort Worth ISD's Mask Mandate
Court Order Stops Fort Worth ISD's Mask Mandate
Maria Guerrero - NBC DFW on MSN.com
9/13/21
Hours after the Fort Worth Independent School District opened schools with a mask mandate in place it ended the order. NBC 5's Maria Guerrero has more on what's behind the sudden change in plans.
Read Full Story on nbcdfw.com
