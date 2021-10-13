Detroit Pistons fade in second half, fall to New York Knicks, 108-100, in preseason
Detroit Pistons fade in second half, fall to New York Knicks, 108-100, in preseason
Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press - Detroit Free Press on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The Detroit Pistons managed just 44 points in the second half of their 108-100 loss in New York, but Saben Lee and Jamorko Pickett had solid games.
Read Full Story on freep.com
