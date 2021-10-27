Developer accused of 'importing homeless people' to force Louisville subdivision to deal
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘This might be my last show’: Bow Wow airs frustrations with Millennium Tour
Jeezy, Gucci, 2 Chainz and more kick off Legendz of the Streetz tour in ATL
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Guilford County jury case overturned after judge voices views on race, religion
'Our Aggies won!' — NC A&T team wins Shark Tank-like competition called 'Moguls in the Making'
Q&A: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discusses inspiring African American youth, HBCUs
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Halloween In Greensboro: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
Robots are coming to deliver food on campus at NC A&T
Greensboro Events Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This Week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
ACC finally admits it may leave its Greensboro HQ. Charlotte appears to be a target
Greensboro police hope to replicate success of license plate-reading cameras
Halloween In Greensboro: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
College golf: Two straight tournament wins for Lyerly
As N.C. continues to struggle with opioid epidemic, naloxone shortage could lead to thousands of overdose deaths
Community Milestones
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Developer accused of 'importing homeless people' to force Louisville subdivision to deal
Andrew Wolfson, The Courier-Journal - Courier-Journal
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
Chris Thieneman and an ally are accused of staging a “homeless retreat” Oct. 1 in the Glenmary neighborhood and plan another over Halloween weekend.
Read Full Story on courier-journal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
This Interactive Map Shows How Your Louisville Council District Could Change Soon
Man found shot to death in car in Old Louisville; investigation shuts down I-65 off-ramp
How can Kentucky football avoid a 2nd-half collapse? It starts with these 3 keys
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL