Expectations are high for Tennessee basketball in 2021
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps
As people flee Afghanistan, resettlement agencies in Chicago prepare for uptick in refugees
An ‘Incredible Human:' Chicago Activist Drowns in Fox Lake Tubing Accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Patrick Wisdom’s season is over after the Chicago Cubs 3rd baseman went on the injured list without an injury distinction — signaling a COVID-19-related issue
Courtney Vandersloot posts second triple-double in WNBA playoff history to lead Chicago Sky
National Coffee Day: Where to Get Free Coffee in Chicago Wednesday
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Contreras 3 RBIs, Cubs beat Pirates, end 7-game losing skid
Haitian community in Chicago mobilizes to provide relief for asylum-seekers at U.S. border
Abortion rights rallies — sparked by new restrictions in Texas — planned Saturday for Chicago, hundreds of cities across the nation
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Haitian community in Chicago mobilizes to provide relief for asylum-seekers at U.S. border
Illinois Supreme Court To Hear Case Seeking To Get Decades Of Chicago Police Misconduct Records Released
Cubs put Wisdom on IL without reason in possible COVID move
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Contreras Has 3 RBIs, Cubs Beat Pirates And End 7-Game Losing Skid
Bears Confirm Signing Purchase Agreement For Arlington Park Property; Mayor Lightfoot Says Work To Keep Team In Chicago Will Continue
‘City on Fire’: The Chicago History Museum wants to change how you think about the Great Chicago Fire
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Expectations are high for Tennessee basketball in 2021
Tim Owens - WATE 6 On Your Side
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Expectations are through the roof for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee men’s basketball team this season. The Vols brought in a top five recruiting class to mesh with a group of veterans who
Read Full Story on wate.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jury to begin deliberating in federal case against Tennessee Sen. Katrina Robinson
Watch Jets vs. Titans: TV channel, streaming info, odds, pick, everything to know for Week 4 clash
Tennessee orchard owners say a frost devastated the crop, so go now if you want apples
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL