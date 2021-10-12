'Fans smelled a rat:' Iowa coach defends fans booing injured PSU players
'Fans smelled a rat:' Iowa coach defends fans booing injured PSU players
Andrew Clay - WEARECENTRALPA
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz stood behind the rain of “boos” slung at injured Penn State football players Saturday night, accusing Penn State of faking
Read Full Story on wearecentralpa.com
