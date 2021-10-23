First urban pumpkin patch at Ala Moana Center
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Walking and talking, Sen. Chris Murphy hits the Connecticut roads
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
UConn men’s, women’s basketball teams talk new season at Big East Media Day
UConn defeats Yale for first victory, avoids further embarrassment
Manchester Road Race Vaccine Clinic Location Changed
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Middle Tennessee vs UConn Prediction, Game Preview
American Eagle Donations Support Asnuntuck Food Pantry, Among Other Nonprofits
Men Plead Guilty To Child Sex Trafficking In Windsor Locks, EW
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
US Rowing accepts resignation of longtime men’s coach Teti
Israeli minister sees opportunity at UN climate conference
Libya conference hopes to salvage planned December elections
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Working to make a difference in East Hartford through racial equity art
Libya conference hopes to salvage planned December elections
Dunkin' Donuts Plans Rejected + Fire At Former Hospital Site
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
First urban pumpkin patch at Ala Moana Center
Kamaka Pili - KHON2
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Families and keiki will have a chance for themselves to head down to the Ala Moana Center for the first Honolulu Pumpkin Festival and pick their perfect pumpkin beginning Friday, Oct. 22, through
Read Full Story on khon2.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Five questions with Hawaii Energy on carbon neutral initiatives
Young planet discovered using Maunakea telescopes
Clients looking to avoid crowds in Hawaii? Book these attractions instead
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL