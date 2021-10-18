Former Appleton teacher pleads no contest to child-sex crimes
Former Appleton teacher pleads no contest to child-sex crimes
WBAY news staff - WBAY
10/18/21
Brian Dimmer was a teacher at Wilson Middle School and a coach at Appleton West High School before his arrest last November.
Read Full Story on wbay.com
