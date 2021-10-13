Former Ohio State defensive back De'van Bogard dies in apartment fire
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Youngstown State freshman QB among FCS Week 6 award winners
South Dakota's colleges face a reckoning with Regents, Pierre over diversity, cost-cutting measures
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Youngstown State freshman QB among FCS Week 6 award winners
Highmore woman sentenced on firearm charges
S.D. regulators will consider agreement between current self-producers and Black Hills Power
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
South Dakota House Speaker sued for keeping attorney general special session vote secret
Knights of Columbus Documentary Showcases the ‘Enduring Faith’ of Native American Catholics
S.D. regulators dismiss Black Hills Power’s net-metering docket as sides agree to collaborate
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Woster: Fall came quick, and it's here to stay
South Dakota lawmaker to challenge Johnson's US House seat
Cross Country: McElroy, Smith lead Watertown girls to best finish in ESD meet since 2009
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former Ohio State defensive back De'van Bogard dies in apartment fire
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch - USA Today
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
De'van Bogard, 27, was a member of Urban Meyer’s first recruiting class at Ohio State out of Glenville High School in Cleveland.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio Lawmakers Planned to Fail on Strauss Sex Abuse Bill
Ohio State Buckeyes Offer 22' USC QB Commit Devin Brown
Former Ohio State Cornerback Marshon Lattimore Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL