Freddie Freeman's clutch home run propels Braves into NLCS for second consecutive season
Steve Gardner - USA Today on MSN.com
10/13/21
Freddie Freeman connected for a tie-breaking homer off Brewers closer Josh Hader to give Atlanta a 5-4 victory and a spot in the NLCS.
