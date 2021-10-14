Groene: Columbus Day: A reminder of the possible
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Groene: Columbus Day: A reminder of the possible
By State Sen. Mike Groene - North Platte Telegraph
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Monday was Columbus Day, a federal holiday that many, including myself, observe in honor of the achievements of Christopher Columbus. His story is the genesis of the American dream. He
Read Full Story on nptelegraph.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here's How Nebraska Stacks Up
Pivot point: Gophers, Nebraska carrying extra emotion into Saturday's game
Spike Speaks: Gorillas pick up 'signature loss' at Northwest
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL