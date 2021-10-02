Happy 98th Birthday to Medal of Honor Recipient 'Woody' Williams!
Happy 98th Birthday to Medal of Honor Recipient 'Woody' Williams!
WOWK 13 News - WOWKtv
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient, World War II Veteran and living legend Hershel “Woody” Williams is celebrating his 98th birthday, today, Oct. 2,
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
