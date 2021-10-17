Holland Patent earns football win in rescheduled game at Little Falls
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Undefeated team enters Shore Conference boys soccer rankings
Can’t-miss boys soccer games for the week of Oct. 11
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To Journalist With NJ Ties
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
2 Toms River Men Charged In String Of Vehicle Burglaries
Saker ShopRites reaches deal to purchase 7 ShopRite stores in Ocean County
Boy Scouts are asking abuse survivors to OK a $1.9B settlement. It's too little, some say
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Probation, ownership ban in animal cruelty case that left three dogs dead
Boys soccer Shore Conference Tournament schedule, scores, recaps
2 Toms River Men Charged In String Of Vehicle Burglaries
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rae Sremmurd, Jxdn headlining big PopCon 2022 music festival coming to Toms River
Seaside Heights Bamboo Bar will be demolished; see the homes, stores replacing it
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Red Bank Catholic heads our list of Week 7 must-see Shore football games
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Holland Patent earns football win in rescheduled game at Little Falls
Jon Rathbun, The Time Telegram - Times Telegram
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Holland Patent took the lead with a big play early Saturday and the Golden Knights earned a 12-2 win over the Little Falls Mounties in the rain and mud.
Read Full Story on timestelegram.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Dirt: Spokane Housing Authority considering affordable housing complex on Daybreak Youth Services' administrative office site
Sacramento State vs Montana Football Live Stream: Watch Online
Bill Whitaker: Vaccinations spurred by family prodding, deaths
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL