Hysterical Amazon Reviews of Haribo Sugar-Free Gummi Bears Are Just What We Needed Right Now

You can't make this stuff up! Or can you? We'll let you decide!

*Originally published on November 10, 2020:

One thing we can all count on in life is the fact that gummy bears are delicious. They're that perfect little snack that's just supposed to be good, all the time; and when you buy them, you know exactly what you're going to get. It doesn't matter if they're the weird off-brand kind your grandma keeps, a gourmet concoction, or the delectable and reliable name-brand treats we search for on the supermarket shelf. Gummy bears are delicious, and all is right with the world.

Candy company Haribo is one of the more well-known makers of gummy bears (though they spell it Gummi with an "i"—as we shall do, henceforth). And somewhere along the line, someone over at Haribo got the genius idea to tamper with perfection and came out with a sugar-free version of the Gummi Bear.

Now, we all know that a sugar-free Gummi Bear is pointless, and our job is not to question why this exists in the world. It is simply our duty to share with you the wonderful side effect this monstrosity of a candy (can we even really call it that?) has had on the world. Because although sugar-free Gummi Bears might be horrible (in more ways than one), the reviews left on Amazon about this particular product are nothing short of comedic gold.

Also, be warned there is a lot of poop talk. Lots and lots of poop.

Check out some of the most memorable reviews below:









These just keep getting better and better ...

The world of social media agrees and gives thanks to the universe for this gift of hilarity when we need it most.

1) PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE read the reviews for Haribo Sugar Free Gummy Bears! I'm telling you, I had to stop due to laughter AND shock!

2) DON'T EAT THESE THINGS!

3) Here's why you should pay attn to point #2 (#2😆, this joke will be apparent after you read the reviews):#Haribo https://t.co/ohbMvkTm4g pic.twitter.com/U1VEDkxMoM — Twin & Hubs! 💛✊🏾🌈🇺🇸✌🏾 (@CLE_SHONUFF) July 22, 2020

You mistakenly ate some sugar-free Haribo gummy bears, amiright? 😬 https://t.co/QVVxqeBofI — Brad Porteus (@bporteus) July 22, 2020

If we have learned anything from all of this, it is that sugar-free candy needs to be investigated for uses beyond a substitute for real candy, and that laughter makes everything seem a little bit lighter. If you need a laugh today, or any day, this is one internet rabbit hole that is worth your time.

