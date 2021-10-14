Iowa's health report card
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In U.S. House primary battle, Taffy Howard takes on Rep. Johnson about election integrity
This could be the worst market for a first-time homebuyer, experts say
Hardrockers use strong 2nd half to stop Fort Lewis
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Your Two Cents for Oct. 23
Lakota Nation Invitational returning this year, field expands to 48 teams
State's unclaimed property tops $600 million, treasurer says
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Rep. Howard, congressman Johnson discuss immigration as more migrants expected at border
Supply chain issues bring challenges to South Dakota businesses
RCAS substitute shortage points to larger hiring challenges
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rapid City Stevens takes South Dakota Class AA boys cross country title
How Tall is Tomi Lahren?
Lakota Nation Invitational returning this year, field expands to 48 teams
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Iowa's health report card
Jason Clayworth - Axios
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Iowa lost ground on 95 of the more than 250 measures used to track our progress meeting health goals as part of a five-year statewide initiative, according to a recent report. Yes, but: We improved in 138 measures.
Read Full Story on axios.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season
Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's loss at Iowa State
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State score: Cyclones upset previously unbeaten Cowboys, shaking up Big 12 race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL