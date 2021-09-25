Jeffrey Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, accused of aggravated assault in Arizona hospital
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
California grassroots group launches ads to back West Virginians in opposing Manchin's amnesty actions
What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox; California Governor Recall KTLA, Spectrum News 1
How to get live coverage of the 2021 California recall election
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
5 places to see fall color without ever having to leave California
Lauren Cho: Everything we know about woman who went missing in California desert
California Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar leaving to head think tank
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What Is Valley Fever and What Are the Symptoms as Cases Rise in Southwest U.S.
5 places to see fall color without ever having to leave California
"It's a war": California turns to new, high-tech helicopters to battle wildfires
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What Is Valley Fever and What Are the Symptoms as Cases Rise in Southwest U.S.
Deadly Opioid More Potent Than Fentanyl Seized In California: Enough To 'Kill 50 Million People'
Letters to the Editor: California’s new zoning laws guarantee zero affordable housing
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
5 places to see fall color without ever having to leave California
"It's a war": California turns to new, high-tech helicopters to battle wildfires
Crews scramble to make progress against California wildfires
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jeffrey Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, accused of aggravated assault in Arizona hospital
Wajih AlBaroudi Sep 25, 2021 at 9:07 pm ET 1 min read - CBSSports.com
9/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Scottsdale police rushed Jordan, 32, to a hospital after he suffered a head injury, and that's when he allegedly struck a worker
Read Full Story on cbssports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 24-26
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 'Color of the Year'
RECALL: Over 3.3M Boppy Newborn Loungers for Potential Risk of Suffocation
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL