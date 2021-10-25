Joe P. "Dobie" Gillis, Canfield, Ohio
Joe P. "Dobie" Gillis, Canfield, Ohio
MyValleyTributes Staff - WKBN
10/25/21
Joe P. “Dobie” Gillis, age 55, of Canfield, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on September 4, 1966, in Youngstown, son of John and Helen Crooks Gillis.
Read Full Story on wkbn.com
