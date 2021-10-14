Massive Jersey City art installation appears to tell NYC to quiet down
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
F&G Acquires Big Stake in Indexed Universal Life Distributor: Deals
Ferndale-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases In August: Feds
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Massive Jersey City art installation appears to tell NYC to quiet down
Mark Lungariello - New York Post
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A new art installation on Jersey City’s waterfront seems to be shushing New Yorkers — but the sculptor who designed the colossus said he didn’t mean to be rude.
Read Full Story on nypost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Your World' on infrastructure negotiations
Wall St surges over 1% on upbeat earnings, tech strength
Man Charged For Having Weapon On NJ Transit Bus In Scotch Plains
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL