Nearby Wow: 295 Stumpfield Road In Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Tony Schinella - Patch on MSN.com
10/16/21
Phoenix Stables features nearly 12 acres of land with frontage on Hopkinton Lake, a gourmet kitchen, a state-of-the-art barn, and much more.
Read Full Story on patch.com
