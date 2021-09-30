NJ squashed thousands of spotted lanternflies. Still, it's 'impossible to wipe them out'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan State Offers Dexter 2023 Running Back Cole Cabana
Dearborn Week In Review
State police helicopter helps corner suspected Dearborn car thief
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Chicken Salad Chick Relocates Mount Pleasant Restaurant To Upgraded Location With All-New Drive-Thru And Expanded Seating
Court to review 2013 Dearborn Heights porch shooting, Michigan man shoots Ohio cop, Texas abortion law blocked
'I would love': Warren Barton shares what he wants to happen at Newcastle amid takeover talks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Rutgers and a final score prediction
375 kids under 12 are catching coronavirus daily in Michigan, and it's shutting down schools
Tom Izzo: ‘Unproven’ Michigan State deserves to be picked No. 6 in Big Ten but should be improved
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State football at Rutgers
Officials Close Access to Some Lake Michigan-Area Waters After Second U.S. Steel Spill
Wayne County to replace Dearborn's Miller-Rotunda Bridge
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Watch now: Joint Big Ten Media Days gives women's basketball bigger spotlight, platform
Technical Tidbits 10/8: Tech basketball gears up; football team on the road
Mt. Pleasant Public Schools $45 Million School Bond Proposal
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NJ squashed thousands of spotted lanternflies. Still, it's 'impossible to wipe them out'
Scott Fallon, North Jersey Media Group - NorthJersey.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Efforts to eradicate the invasive insect are proving to be no match for the spotted lanternfly's ability to grow.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Jersey in COVID vaccination push
Fall Foliage Map In New Jersey: 2021 Peak Draws Near
New Jersey teachers alarmed by union training to log COVID vaccine convos with parents, students
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL