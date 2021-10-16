No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams' starting debut
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
No grade cards for Ohio school districts for the second year in a row
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Housing tough to find as teams try to help Toledo Days Inn residents
UMass’ slump continues in 45-7 loss to Toledo
Bryant Koback, defense carry Toledo to 45-7 win over winless UMass
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 7 Game Recap: Western Michigan 64, Kent State 31
Toledo Christian’s Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself
Toledo teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 7 Game Recap: Western Michigan 64, Kent State 31
Roundup: Bath doubles team finishes second at district
Man Charged With Corpse Abuse After Allegedly Running Unlicensed Funeral Business
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
On the Organ Trail
Following the future: Ohio State commitments in action
No grade cards for Ohio school districts for the second year in a row
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams' starting debut
JOE BUETTNER, Associated Press - WTEN
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over
Read Full Story on news10.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
U.S. Senator Manchin slams Bernie Sanders in battle over Biden spending plan
Teen organizes sleep-out in Bennington, urges governor to help homeless
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL