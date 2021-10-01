North Dakota hospitals 'at redline capacity'
North Dakota hospitals 'at redline capacity'
Renee Nygren - KFYR TV on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Governor Doug Burgum, along with chief medical officers and physicians, are urging the public to help reduce the need for hospitalization as the state reaches critical levels of hospital capacity.
Read Full Story on kfyrtv.com
