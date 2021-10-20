Oklahoma's Caleb Williams makes his debut in Week 7 college football quarterback rankings
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
’Not the boring old white guy again’: Black candidates see fundraising windfall
REVIEW: Michelle Cann does Florence Price proud at symphony concert
Alex Murdaugh, South Carolina Lawyer and Father in Family Mystery, Faces Yet More Criminal Charges
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ryan Reynolds bundles up in a gray suede jacket while taking a solo stroll in New York City
WATCH LIVE: Organizers holding rally for Jamal Sutherland in N. Charleston
South Carolina Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
OSHA will revoke approval of SC's safety plan if it doesn't include COVID-19 protections
Our View: Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Summerville voters have chances for change Nov. 2
Leaders share how practices have shifted amid pandemic
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Virginia-based restaurant to open in downtown Charleston; 2 new retailers coming to King St.
OSHA will revoke approval of SC's safety plan if it doesn't include COVID-19 protections
Conway man gets 20 years in prison for attempted burglary at 71-year-old woman’s home in 2018
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Blue Ridge Parkway and Blue Ridge Conservancy commemorate Camp Catawba and Dr. Vera Lachmann
Ryan Reynolds bundles up in a gray suede jacket while taking a solo stroll in New York City
WATCH LIVE: Organizers holding rally for Jamal Sutherland in N. Charleston
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams makes his debut in Week 7 college football quarterback rankings
Paul Myerberg - USA TODAY SPORTS on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
After playing limited minutes in his team's first five games, Oklahoma's Caleb Williams is in the top 10 of the Week 7 quarterback rankings.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Stephan Bonnar explains hospital meltdown, plans to get a 'real job' after spinal staph infection
Tribal members across Oklahoma reflect on Indigenous Peoples' Day
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for Teeth
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL