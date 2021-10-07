[Opinion] Black 6-Year-Old Girl Becomes Georgia's Youngest Certified Farmer
.
[Opinion] Black 6-Year-Old Girl Becomes Georgia's Youngest Certified Farmer
Okla Jones - The Root on MSN.com
10/7/21
At only 6 years old, South Fulton’s Kendall Rae Johnson used her love for vegetables to become the youngest certified farmer in the state of Georgia.
Read Full Story on theroot.com
