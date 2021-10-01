Organizers seek to change Lee County, Florida, to Bruce Lee County
Organizers seek to change Lee County, Florida, to Bruce Lee County
NBCNews - NBC News
10/1/21
A new petition is hoping to change the narrative behind the county, dropping Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in favor of the iconic martial artist.
