Panthers-Cowboys Preview
Panthers-Cowboys Preview
AP Sep 30, 2021 at 2:34 pm ET 4 min read - CBSSports.com
9/30/21
In trying to prove they aren't just the ''Carolina Christian McCaffreys,'' the Panthers will take on another running back with an All-Pro pedigree in Ezekiel Elliott and the surging ground game of the Dallas Cowboys.
