Police, Fire — October 1
Police, Fire — October 1
Daily Journal - Daily Journal
10/1/21
Reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday that a hit and run had occurred. Personal-injury accident 4:45 p.m. Tuesday - U.S. 31 S. and Meadow Drive. Taylor Moore, 24, Greenwood. Moore reported having pain and injury to her neck.
