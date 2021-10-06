Postgame 5: Blanked in Bridgeport
Postgame 5: Blanked in Bridgeport
Bill Meltzer - National Hockey League
10/6/21
In the penultimate game of the 2021 preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers sustained a 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT, on Tuesday night.
Read Full Story on nhl.com
