Rep. Bill Pascrell Accepts Lifetime Public Service Award
Rep. Bill Pascrell Accepts Lifetime Public Service Award
Montana Samuels - Patch on MSN.com
10/18/21
Pascrell was awarded the 2021 Jerry Green Legacy Award from the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey.
