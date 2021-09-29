Riley Gibbs: Taking steps to the podium
Riley Gibbs: Taking steps to the podium
Editor - Scuttlebutt Sailing News
9/29/21
At 24 years old, Riley Gibbs just competed in his first Olympic Games, finishing 9th overall in the Mixed Multihull event (Nacra 17) with crew Anna Weis.
Read Full Story on sailingscuttlebutt.com
