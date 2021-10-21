Robert Blackmon to headline St. Petersburg 'Blexit' event
Robert Blackmon to headline St. Petersburg 'Blexit' event
Colleen Wright - Tampa Bay Times
10/21/21
The “Blexit” event, which stands for Black exit from the Democratic Party, features Anna Paulina Luna, DC Draino, Savannah Craven and Brandon Tatum.
