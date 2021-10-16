Rock N Roll Sushi comes to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have a Mountain Home? Here's What You Need to Know About Winterizing
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'The Great Colorado Air Show' Takes Flight This Weekend!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rock N Roll Sushi comes to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
ClarksvilleNow.com - Clarksville Now
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Rock 'N' Roll Sushi, a popular franchise with locations throughout the southern U.S., will be opening their first Clarksville restaurant on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard later this year.
Read Full Story on clarksvillenow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Macro-level cooperation needed to prepare West Tennessee for approaching changes | Opinion
College football Week 7 report card: Cheers to Purdue's beer-soaked lineman, jeers to Tennessee's trash-throwing fans
TDOC: Operation Blackout underway in Tennessee
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL