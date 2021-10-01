San Jose extends COVID vaccination deadline for city workers
San Jose extends COVID vaccination deadline for city workers
Eli Wolfe - San Jose Spotlight
10/1/21
San Jose made a last-minute change to its COVID-19 vaccination policy that gives reluctant employees more time to get the jab before punishments start.
Read Full Story on sanjosespotlight.com
