Scottsdale gallery features Black art in auction along with Alice Cooper's Andy Warhol
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Atlanta Speedwerks Set for Three-Car Honda TCR Effort
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Georgia Dems Balk at Clarence Thomas Statue: 'I'd Rather Them Keep a Confederate Monument'
Porsha Williams announces she will not return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Atlanta Falcons go all Ted Lasso and 'Believe' ahead of London game
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Georgia Dems Balk at Clarence Thomas Statue: 'I'd Rather Them Keep a Confederate Monument'
Georgia’s cannabis industry abuzz over new products
Could Feleipe Franks turn into Atlanta Falcons' version of Taysom Hill?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Georgia Dems Balk at Clarence Thomas Statue: 'I'd Rather Them Keep a Confederate Monument'
Pickett and Pitt keep rolling, blast Georgia Tech 52-21
Parents sue Georgia school district for not ordering masks
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ellijay, Georgia, Should Be on Everyone's Fall Bucket List
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State football: How to watch ESPN Plus exclusive live stream, odds
Nene Leakes lists Georgia home after husband’s death for $4M
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Scottsdale gallery features Black art in auction along with Alice Cooper's Andy Warhol
Shanti Lerner - The Arizona Republic
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Scottsdale collectors Stanley and Mikki Weithorn to include works by Black artists in the auction that features Alice Cooper's Andy Warhol print.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona city celebrates London Bridge's 50th anniversary
Former Arizona Attorney General says Kyrsten Sinema is 'attracted' to the idea of being a 'maverick' like McCain in approach to governing
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Who has the edge?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL