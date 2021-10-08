Serial killer who used dating apps to lure victims gets 160 years
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Executive Turntable: Sony Publishing Taps U.S. Digital Head; RCA Shuffles PR Leadership
Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, Darren Criss eye Broadway
New Kids On The Block bring 'The Mixtape Tour 2022' to Buffalo with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
New Hires, Promotions on Long Island
Ramen Shack, by famous ramen burger chef, soft opens in San Juan Capistrano
Barry Diller’s IAC buying magazine publisher Meredith
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cowboys vs. Giants picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for NFC East head-to-head in Week 5
What Dak Prescott's gruesome injury was like for the Cowboys, Giants who were there: 'It just was surreal'
Jets' John Franklin-Myers Gets Emotional After Signing Extension: 'I Play Football For My Son'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cowboys vs. Giants picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for NFC East head-to-head in Week 5
Five tough questions GM Brian Cashman, Yankees must answer for 2022 season
Jets' John Franklin-Myers Gets Emotional After Signing Extension: 'I Play Football For My Son'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
What Dak Prescott's gruesome injury was like for the Cowboys, Giants who were there: 'It just was surreal'
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: RPI hosts Buffalo State for reunion and homecoming weekend
Weekend Street Closings + Delays + West Hills Woman Missing
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Serial killer who used dating apps to lure victims gets 160 years
The Associated Press - WFLA
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Weaver, then 20, used the dating apps to lure the women for sex and then strangled them. Their bodies were found between September and December
Read Full Story on wfla.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Family of the 8-year-old shot fatally by Sharon Hill police call for the officers' firing
Jalen Green shows a resilient approach that Rockets like
Peace, Justice, and Unity March held in Delco
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL