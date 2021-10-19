Spencer Rattler transfer to Arizona State? ASU listed as No. 1 destination for Oklahoma QB
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Denver Film Festival Returns With In-Person Event for 2021!
6 Cool Denver Murals By One Very Cool Local Artist
Fiddler's Green Reveals 2021 Concert Lineup
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Denver's 3rd Annual BBQ Festival Promises Beer, Bands, and Plenty of Barbecue
2 New Breweries Are Coming to Denver Tech Center
'The Watering Bowl' in Denver Is an Oasis for Both You and Your Dog
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have You Heard of the Infamous Colorado 'Killdozer'? Well, Now You Have!
Haunted Colorado: The Chilling History of Cheesman Park
America Continues to Face RV Shortage
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
2 Solar Projects Begin at Denver International Airport
Labor Day Weekend 2021: DIA Expecting Travel to Double
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION' Comes to the Colorado Convention Center
Meow Wolf Denver: What to Know Before You Take a Journey to 'Convergence Station'
Denver’s 13th Floor Haunted House Is Ready to Scare You
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Spencer Rattler transfer to Arizona State? ASU listed as No. 1 destination for Oklahoma QB
Jeremy Cluff, The Arizona Republic - USA Today
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Spencer Rattler could end up leaving the Oklahoma Sooners and one writer thinks that Arizona State is his top potential transfer destination.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jogger Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Road [Tempe, AZ]
Laura Rodriguez Killed, 2-Year-Old Injured in Fatal Crash on Mt. Lemmon Highway [Tucson, AZ]
Surprise! Three-eyed time-hopping crustaceans emerge from seemingly nowhere after Arizona rainfall
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL